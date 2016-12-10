Dr. Akas Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akas Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akas Jain, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Reproductive Gynecology Labs Columbus LLC540 N Cleveland Ave Ste 100, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 895-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
Dr. Jain is one of the best. We've seen three fertility docs and he - by far - has the best bedside. He takes the time to talk through concerns and get to know each patient. If it weren't for him, we would have given up. I can ask him anything and never feel like he's running out of the room like some of the other doctors. But because of that, you have to be patient as he is sometimes behind in schedule. His staff is fantastic - it's nice to look forward to going to an appointment you dread :)
About Dr. Akas Jain, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1215017785
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.