Dr. Akas Jain, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Akas Jain, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Jain works at Reproductive Gynecology & Infertility in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Gynecology Labs Columbus LLC
    540 N Cleveland Ave Ste 100, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 895-3333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation

Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 10, 2016
    Dr. Jain is one of the best. We've seen three fertility docs and he - by far - has the best bedside. He takes the time to talk through concerns and get to know each patient. If it weren't for him, we would have given up. I can ask him anything and never feel like he's running out of the room like some of the other doctors. But because of that, you have to be patient as he is sometimes behind in schedule. His staff is fantastic - it's nice to look forward to going to an appointment you dread :)
    Lewis Center, OH — Dec 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Akas Jain, MD
    About Dr. Akas Jain, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215017785
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akas Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain works at Reproductive Gynecology & Infertility in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Jain’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
