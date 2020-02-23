Dr. Akankasha Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akankasha Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akankasha Goyal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Goyal works at
Locations
NYU Langone Diabetes & Endocrine Associates222 E 41st St Fl 17, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 481-1350
Jacobi Medical Center1400 Pelham Pkwy S, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 918-5000
New York University Endocrnlogy530 1st Ave Ste 5E, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Goyal. She is kind, intelligent, and really wants to work with you to help with your health problems. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Akankasha Goyal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851653240
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal works at
Dr. Goyal speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.