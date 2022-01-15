Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thatayatikom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD
Overview
Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Rheumatology2501 N Orange Ave Ste 586, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thatayatikom?
"Dr. Ben" Thatiyatikom has seen my daughter for several years now. When specialists in our area couldn't dx my daughter they referred us to him. He has texted me after hours and on weekends to check on my daughter or to determine next steps in determining her very elusive diagnosis. I could not have asked for a better doctor during a very scary time. His appointments were always thorough and he listened to our concerns and even brought in doctors from other specialties to fully treat our daughter. He was determined to leave no stone unturned in finding answers. He is a very caring and patient doctor and I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1366650236
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Som
- CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thatayatikom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thatayatikom using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thatayatikom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thatayatikom speaks Thai.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thatayatikom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thatayatikom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thatayatikom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thatayatikom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.