Overview

Dr. Ajoy Kapoor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Kapoor works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Haven, CT with other offices in Branford, CT, Hamden, CT and Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.