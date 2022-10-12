Dr. Ajoy Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajoy Kapoor, MD
Dr. Ajoy Kapoor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group46 Prince St Ste 310, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 867-5300
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group251 W Main St Ste 6, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 867-5300
Connecticut Heart Group PC1952 Whitney Ave Ste 4, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 867-5300
Connecticut Heart Group PC1591 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 867-5300
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Ajoy is very skilled and attentive to patient concerns. Very skilled with a calm demeanor. Office run efficiently. Scheduled appointments are on time. Staff is great
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Northwestern University Medical Center
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapoor speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
