Overview

Dr. Ajmal Hameed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hameed works at Digestive Disease Consultants in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.