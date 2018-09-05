Dr. Ajmal Gilani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajmal Gilani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajmal Gilani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chandka Medical College, Liaquat University Of Medical & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Johnston Health.
Locations
UNC Neurology at Clayton166 Springbrook Ave Ste 101, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (984) 215-3975
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This is the sweetest doctor and very knowledgeable in his speciality. Excellent bedside manner. The front desk ladies were also very helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Gilani as you will find him very warm and welcoming and explains everything in detail if you are to have a procedure. I give him an A+ ?
About Dr. Ajmal Gilani, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1720039720
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina, EMG/Neuromuscular medicine, NC, USA
- University Nc Hosps
- university of maryland midtown campus
- Chandka Medical College, Liaquat University Of Medical & Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilani has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gilani speaks Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilani.
