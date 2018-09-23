See All Oncologists in Manteca, CA
Dr. Ajithkumar Puthillath, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ajithkumar Puthillath, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Manteca, CA. 

Dr. Puthillath works at Champaign Dental Group in Manteca, CA with other offices in San Andreas, CA, Stockton, CA and Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    300 Northgate Dr, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 665-4786
    Mark Twain Cancer Treatment and Cancer Care
    700 Mountain Ranch Rd Ste B, San Andreas, CA 95249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 466-2626
    Silver Oak Medical Office Inc.
    702 Mountain Ranch Rd, San Andreas, CA 95249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 466-2626
    Stockton Hematology Oncology Med Group
    2626 N California St Ste B, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 466-2626
    Harvey Hashimoto MD
    801 S Ham Ln Ste S, Lodi, CA 95242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 366-2616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Anemia
Biopsy
Blood Disorders
Anemia
Biopsy
Blood Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 23, 2018
    Diagnosed my Lung cancer/ reviewed treatment options with me.
    Stockton, CA — Sep 23, 2018
    About Dr. Ajithkumar Puthillath, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225275233
