Dr. Ajith Kuriakose, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ajith Kuriakose, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their fellowship with State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Beaumont Office710 S 8th St Ste A, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 838-9944Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center
- Tyler County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kuriakose is the 4th kidney doctor that I have seen over the past 10 years or so. Without a doubt he is the best kidney doctor I have had appointments with. He is very patient, very personable, very thorough, and very nice. He goes over all test results, explaining everything. He saw that my blood pressure was always high and prescribed a medication for it. That has helped wonders! He stands very high in my estimation. I am thrilled to have such a wonderful doctor.
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine
Dr. Kuriakose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuriakose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuriakose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuriakose has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuriakose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuriakose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuriakose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuriakose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuriakose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.