See All Family Doctors in Bronx, NY
Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD

Family Medicine
3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL

Dr. Karayil works at Westchester Avenue Family Mdcn in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joseph Genovese, DO
Dr. Joseph Genovese, DO
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Syra Hanif, MD
Dr. Syra Hanif, MD
4 (12)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Avenue Family Medicine
    1575 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 842-8900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • Montefiore Wakefield Campus
  • New York Westchester Square Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Counseling
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Diabetes Counseling
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Karayil?

    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Karayel is an excellent doctor, he listens and understand you. He's father was also our family Dr. for years before he passed.
    — Jul 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Karayil to family and friends

    Dr. Karayil's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Karayil

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD.

    About Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam, Spanish and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104011618
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karayil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karayil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karayil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karayil works at Westchester Avenue Family Mdcn in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Karayil’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karayil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karayil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karayil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karayil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.