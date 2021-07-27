Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karayil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
Dr. Karayil works at
Locations
-
1
Westchester Avenue Family Medicine1575 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10472 Directions (718) 842-8900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Wakefield Campus
- New York Westchester Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karayil?
Dr. Karayel is an excellent doctor, he listens and understand you. He's father was also our family Dr. for years before he passed.
About Dr. Ajith Karayil, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Malayalam, Spanish and Tamil
- 1104011618
Education & Certifications
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karayil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karayil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karayil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karayil works at
Dr. Karayil speaks Malayalam, Spanish and Tamil.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karayil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karayil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karayil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karayil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.