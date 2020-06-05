Dr. Ajita Prabhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajita Prabhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajita Prabhu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Prabhu works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-4790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prabhu?
She is fabulous. I have had 6 unsuccessful hernia surgeries in 5 years at several major hospitals in the US. Dr. Prabhu explained everything she had planned to make my 7 th and last surgery successful. That was 4 years ago and I couldn’t be more Thankful. Teri Hartz
About Dr. Ajita Prabhu, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1518034610
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Maine Medical Center
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prabhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prabhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prabhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prabhu works at
Dr. Prabhu has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prabhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabhu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prabhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prabhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.