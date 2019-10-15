See All Hematologists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Ajita Narayan, MD

Hematology
4 (16)
Dr. Ajita Narayan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from Goa Med Coll-Madras U, Goa and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Narayan works at Horizon Oncology Center in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Horizon Oncology Center
    Horizon Oncology Center
1345 Unity Pl Ste 345, Lafayette, IN 47905

  • Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
  • Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  • Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital

Lung Cancer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 15, 2019
    Dr. Narayan is a great dr. Very kind with a sweet personality! Very knowledgeable and caring!
    AJR — Oct 15, 2019
    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467663856
    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    Residency
    • St. Luke's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Goa Med Coll-Madras U, Goa
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
