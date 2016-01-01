Dr. Ajita Acharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajita Acharya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ajita Acharya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Nepalgunj Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Acharya works at
Inova Medical Group - Mark Center1800 N Beauregard St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 933-8111
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Internal Medicine
- English, Nepalese and Nepali
- 1750814109
- SUNY - Downstate Health Sciences University
- Nepalgunj Medical College
Dr. Acharya accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acharya speaks Nepalese and Nepali.
