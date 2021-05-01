Overview

Dr. Ajit Tiwari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RNT Med Coll, Udaipur and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tiwari works at Dr. Robert Stephen Smith MD in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.