Dr. Ajit Tiwari, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajit Tiwari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RNT Med Coll, Udaipur and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Glaucoma Center Inc.3700 N EVERBROOK LN, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 281-1181
East Central in Radiation2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 747-3111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tiwari and staff are very efficient and professional. My recent cataract surgery was highly successful and I had no complications. My eyesight was remarkably improved quickly after placement of my monocular lens. The post-op care was likewise efficient and professional. I highly recommend Dr. Tiwari for ophthalmological care.
About Dr. Ajit Tiwari, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Eye & Ear
- Interfaith Medical Center
- RNT Med Coll, Udaipur
- Ophthalmology
