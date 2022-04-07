See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Ajit Tharakan, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ajit Tharakan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra University and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Tharakan works at Internal Medicine in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oklahoma Heart Institute
    Oklahoma Heart Institute
1265 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 (918) 749-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Atrial Septal Defect
Port Placements or Replacements
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Atrial Septal Defect

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Feb 2020 Dr Tharakan did open heart surgery on my 80 year old husband. There could not have been a better outcome as far as his heart surgery and recovery, he recovered so fast. Only bad, testing before surgery discovered pancreatic cancer. My husband was adamant he go on with surgery. Unfortunately even though heart surgery was excellent, he only got 5 more months to enjoy before the cancer took him. Thank you Dr Tharakin and your great staff for your exceptional care and compassion.
    Betty Hannah — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Ajit Tharakan, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English
    NPI: 1700844453
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Residency: UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    • Sri Ramachandra University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajit Tharakan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharakan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tharakan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tharakan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tharakan works at Internal Medicine in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Tharakan’s profile.

    Dr. Tharakan has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tharakan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tharakan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharakan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharakan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharakan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

