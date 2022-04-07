Dr. Ajit Tharakan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharakan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajit Tharakan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ajit Tharakan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra University and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Oklahoma Heart Institute1265 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 749-6400
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Feb 2020 Dr Tharakan did open heart surgery on my 80 year old husband. There could not have been a better outcome as far as his heart surgery and recovery, he recovered so fast. Only bad, testing before surgery discovered pancreatic cancer. My husband was adamant he go on with surgery. Unfortunately even though heart surgery was excellent, he only got 5 more months to enjoy before the cancer took him. Thank you Dr Tharakin and your great staff for your exceptional care and compassion.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Sri Ramachandra University
- General Surgery
