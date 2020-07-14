Dr. Ajit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajit Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajit Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ajit Singh, M.d.1108 U St, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 268-3482
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have three kids and all three have been there since they were born. They offer the best service, listened to the needs of my children and are always so nice about everything
About Dr. Ajit Singh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1669567145
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh speaks Panjabi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
