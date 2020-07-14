See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Ajit Singh, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Ajit Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at AJIT SINGH, M.D. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ajit Singh, M.d.
    1108 U St, Fresno, CA 93721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 268-3482

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Bronchitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 14, 2020
    I have three kids and all three have been there since they were born. They offer the best service, listened to the needs of my children and are always so nice about everything
    About Dr. Ajit Singh, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Panjabi
    • 1669567145
    Education & Certifications

    • BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
