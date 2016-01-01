Dr. Ajit Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajit Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajit Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rutherford, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Ajit M. Shah, M.D. PC201 State Rt 17 Fl 11, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 549-8881
-
2
Ajit M. Shah, M.D. PC206 Belleville Ave Ste 204A, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 680-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Ajit Shah, MD
- Nephrology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1851333793
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Unity Hospital
- Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.