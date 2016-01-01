Overview

Dr. Ajit Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rutherford, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gs Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Astera Cancer Care in Rutherford, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.