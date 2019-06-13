Overview

Dr. Ajit Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center, Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Premier Physicians Centers Inc in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nasal Polyp, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.