Dr. Ajit Pai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Michiana Surgery Center LLC3212 Hickory Rd Ste A, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 855-2223
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Pai and staff are wonderful. They're always professional and quick when there's a problem. I'm very glad my physician referred me here years ago.
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pai has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
