Dr. Ajit Nemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajit Nemi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Nemi works at
Locations
Lotus Vision3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste A520, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 762-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
in short, Doctor Nemi is the best physician I have ever been to. He is off the scale smart but down to earth. Explains everything. I would recommend him to my family and friends if they need any kind of eye care.
About Dr. Ajit Nemi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932130671
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- Saint Vincents Hospital-Midtown
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemi works at
Dr. Nemi has seen patients for Drusen, Chorioretinal Scars and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nemi speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemi.
