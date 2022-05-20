Dr. Ajit Krishnaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajit Krishnaney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ajit Krishnaney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Akron General Medical Center
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
I have nothing but the highest regard for Dr. Krishnaney. I contacted him for his valuable second opinion since I was not getting appropriate care here in Rochester, New York. My records were forwarded to him and we had an in-depth review of my case, during which time he offered a direct solution to my lumbar problems which had gone untreated for many months. He was easy to talk to and explained his suggested procedure in terms I could understand. It was not until the day before my surgery that I directly conferred with Dr. Krishnaney. I immediately felt his compassion and empathy. Surgery went as planned and I was hospitalized only for 2 days…followed by the prescribed physical therapy. I am convinced that had my local doctors operated, I would have had complications and a slow recovery. Dr. Krishnaney give me back my life!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1346281052
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Krishnaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnaney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnaney has seen patients for Myelopathy, Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.