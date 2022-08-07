Overview

Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|Stony Brook University|Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, North Okaloosa Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. Janardhan works at Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Niceville in Niceville, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.