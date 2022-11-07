Dr. Ajit Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajit Dave, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajit Dave, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
Dr. Dave works at
Locations
-
1
Ajit Dave' M.d. P.A.3327 Colorado Blvd Ste 200, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 382-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dave?
Dr Dave was my husbands Dr back in 1994 thru 1998. Was great in all aspects of his treatment. Did not let him suffer.
About Dr. Ajit Dave, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1043291347
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dave has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dave works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.