Dr. Ajit Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajit Arora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Arora works at
Locations
Ajit Arora MD Inc.7095 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 323-8200
Central California Endoscopy Center7055 N Fresno St Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 440-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I experienced a difficult colonoscopy and dr Arora helped me through it two years ago. The follow up was very good; prognosis was straightforward and real.
About Dr. Ajit Arora, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King Jr Hosp
- North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills
- Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora works at
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arora speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.