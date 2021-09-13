Overview

Dr. Ajiri Barnes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.



Dr. Barnes works at CABARRUS FAMILY MEDICINE-PROSPERITY CROSSING in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.