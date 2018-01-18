Dr. Ajibade Adeladan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeladan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajibade Adeladan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajibade Adeladan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Dr. Adeladan works at
Locations
Highlands Behavioral Health System8565 Poplar Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130 Directions (720) 348-2800Tuesday3:00pm - 9:30pmWednesday3:00pm - 9:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think he's a good doctor. He's punctual and brilliant.
About Dr. Ajibade Adeladan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013178763
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Adeladan has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeladan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
