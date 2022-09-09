Overview

Dr. Ajey Alurkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Alurkar works at Omni Eye Services in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Drusen and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.