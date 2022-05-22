Dr. Ajeet Sodhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sodhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajeet Sodhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajeet Sodhi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
HCA Florida Lake Monroe Stroke Specialists305 N Mangoustine Ave Ste 100, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (321) 324-0742
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sodhi was very upfront, direct, comforting; he went above and beyond to provide all the necessary info/details about the procedure, prognosis...
About Dr. Ajeet Sodhi, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417105685
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sodhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sodhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sodhi has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sodhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sodhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sodhi.
