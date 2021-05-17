Dr. Ajeet Dhingra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhingra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajeet Dhingra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Eye Physicians & Surgeons, PC1457 Scott Blvd, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 292-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1300 Altmore Ave Ste 175, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 292-2500
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The office was very nice staff was friendly
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Dhingra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhingra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhingra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhingra has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Dry Eyes and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhingra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhingra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhingra.
