Dr. Ajeet Dhingra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.



Dr. Dhingra works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Dry Eyes and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.