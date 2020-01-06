Overview

Dr. Ajazuddin Shaikh, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shaikh works at Saint Joseph Cardiothrcic Srgy in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.