Overview

Dr. Ajaz Umerani, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Umerani works at Ajaz Umerani Inc in Springfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.