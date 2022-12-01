Overview

Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Tummala works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

