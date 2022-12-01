Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tummala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Tummala works at
Locations
-
1
Willis-Knighton Cardiology2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good!!
About Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1487628194
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ
- King George Hosp
- Andhra Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tummala works at
