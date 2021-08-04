See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Ajay Yeddu, MB BS

Pain Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ajay Yeddu, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Yeddu works at Desert Intrvntnl Spine Cnsltnts in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Desert Interventional Spine Consultants
    1410 W Guadalupe Rd Ste 125, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 838-1914
    2905 W Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 603-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pain Pump Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 04, 2021
    Exceptional Dr. listened , answered questions, spent all the time with me that was necessary for my first appointment .
    — Aug 04, 2021
    About Dr. Ajay Yeddu, MB BS

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1871553529
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.