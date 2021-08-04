Dr. Ajay Yeddu, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeddu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Yeddu, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Yeddu, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Yeddu works at
Locations
Desert Interventional Spine Consultants1410 W Guadalupe Rd Ste 125, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 838-1914
- 2 2905 W Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 603-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional Dr. listened , answered questions, spent all the time with me that was necessary for my first appointment .
About Dr. Ajay Yeddu, MB BS
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1871553529
Education & Certifications
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
