Overview

Dr. Ajay Virmani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shepherdstown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Virmani works at WVU Medicine Primary Care & Pediatrics in Shepherdstown, WV with other offices in Winchester, VA and Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.