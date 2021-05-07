Dr. Ajay Virmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Virmani, MD
Dr. Ajay Virmani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shepherdstown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Locations
Primary Care & Pediatrics - Shepherstown60 Maclaine Way, Shepherdstown, WV 25443 Directions (304) 596-2861
Heart and Vein Center650 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 535-0000
Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (540) 535-0000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
University Cardiovascular2000 Foundation Way Ste 3100, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 350-3273
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always respectful. Always professional. Trustworthy. Knowledgeable.
About Dr. Ajay Virmani, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virmani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virmani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virmani has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virmani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Virmani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virmani.
