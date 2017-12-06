Dr. Vellore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajay Vellore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Vellore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Locations
New West Family Medicine At Highlands Ranch200 W County Line Rd Ste 380, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 792-2959Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Laronn Clinic5975 S Quebec St Ste 150, Englewood, CO 80111 Directions (303) 792-2959
Colorado Outpatient Radiology Servcies LLC7447 E Berry Ave Ste 100, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (720) 493-4100
Rocky Mountain Surgery Center LLC401 W Hampden Pl Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 789-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vellore is a great doctor who I really enjoy seeing. All of my encounters have been nothing but stellar. He always takes the time to listen to my concerns and address them accordingly. I know I’m in good hands with him and anyone else in the practice. He is extremely knowledgeable, friendly and makes me feel comfortable during procedures
About Dr. Ajay Vellore, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Vellore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vellore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vellore has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vellore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vellore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vellore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vellore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vellore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.