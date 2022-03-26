Dr. Ajay Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Varma, MD
Dr. Ajay Varma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Manchester, U.K. and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Holmdel Medical Center2124 State Route 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 788-0349
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
MY VISITS HERE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN GOOD. EVERYONE IS VERY PLEASANT AND I WOULD REFER DOCTOR VARMA TO FRIENDS AND FAMILY.
About Dr. Ajay Varma, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1841482106
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- University Of Manchester, U.K.
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Varma has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
