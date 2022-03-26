See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Holmdel, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Ajay Varma, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ajay Varma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Manchester, U.K. and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.

Dr. Varma works at Gramercy Pain Center in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Holmdel Medical Center
    2124 State Route 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MVP Health Care
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 26, 2022
    MY VISITS HERE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN GOOD. EVERYONE IS VERY PLEASANT AND I WOULD REFER DOCTOR VARMA TO FRIENDS AND FAMILY.
    S. KRAVCOV — Mar 26, 2022
    About Dr. Ajay Varma, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841482106
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
    • University Of Manchester, U.K.
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajay Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varma works at Gramercy Pain Center in Holmdel, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Varma’s profile.

    Dr. Varma has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

