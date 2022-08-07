See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Ajay Varanasi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (77)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ajay Varanasi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Varanasi works at Tampa Bay Diabetes Thyroid And Endocrinology Center in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Endocrinology Center
    5775 5th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 439-9240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Aug 07, 2022
    Dr Varanasi is an amazing doctor! I never felt more comfortable and taken care of than I have under his care. I'm thrilled to have finally met a doctor I can trust and someone I know will be there for me if I ever need anything. Doctors like Varanasi are hard to find and I'm so glad he's now a part of my healthcare.
    Patricia Garraway — Aug 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ajay Varanasi, MD
    About Dr. Ajay Varanasi, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Arabic
    • 1104982420
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Varanasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varanasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varanasi works at Tampa Bay Diabetes Thyroid And Endocrinology Center in Saint Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Varanasi’s profile.

    Dr. Varanasi has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varanasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Varanasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varanasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varanasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varanasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

