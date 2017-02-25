Dr. Ajay Tunguturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tunguturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Tunguturi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Tunguturi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Tunguturi works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 815, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tunguturi?
Excellent bedside manner. Very patient and willing to offer explanations beyond the norm. Knowledgeable and makes you feel comfortable at that moment.
About Dr. Ajay Tunguturi, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1104138346
Education & Certifications
- Kakatiya Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tunguturi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tunguturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tunguturi works at
Dr. Tunguturi has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tunguturi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tunguturi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tunguturi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tunguturi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tunguturi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.