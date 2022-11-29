Overview

Dr. Ajay Srivastava, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Srivastava works at OrthoMichigan in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.