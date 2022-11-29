Dr. Ajay Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Srivastava, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ajay Srivastava, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Family Orthopedic Association4466 W BRISTOL RD, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-1200
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It's been over 2 years that I've been struggling with a bad right hip and the pain. I finally made an appointment with Dr Srivastava. Reviews and family referrals led me to him. My first appointment/first impression with him was today. I could not have been more happy and impressed with my new doctor and his staff. I am very excited to get my hip replaced in February and work towards a better quality of life.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- McLaren Regional Medical Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
