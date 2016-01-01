Overview

Dr. Ajay Soodan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Soodan works at Baltimore Heart Associates in Pikesville, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.