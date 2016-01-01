Dr. Ajay Soodan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soodan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Soodan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Soodan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Soodan works at
Locations
Baltimore Heart Associates4000 Old Court Rd Ste 103, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 521-5600
Nephrology Associates PA412 Malcolm Dr Ste 300, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ajay Soodan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1336175884
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soodan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soodan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soodan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soodan works at
Dr. Soodan has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soodan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Soodan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soodan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soodan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soodan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.