Overview

Dr. Ajay Singh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Singh works at The University of Kansas Health System in Prairie Village, KS with other offices in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.