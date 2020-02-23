Overview

Dr. Ajay Sharma, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Manipal College Of Medical Sciences (MCOMS), Kathmandu University.



Dr. Sharma works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

