Overview

Dr. Ajay Seth, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.