Dr. Ajay Sanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Sanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Sanan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Sanan works at
Locations
-
1
Pima Eye Institute PC7396 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 229-1554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanan?
Not unhappy about a single thing from start to finish. BEST in the State! Maybe best in the SW Region!
About Dr. Ajay Sanan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295799369
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanan works at
Dr. Sanan has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Presbyopia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.