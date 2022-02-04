Overview

Dr. Ajay Sanan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.



Dr. Sanan works at Pima Eye Institute in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Presbyopia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.