Dr. Ajay Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ajay Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Interventional Spine Center Inc.11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 402, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 426-7246
Ajay Patel MD A Professional Medical Corp.10441 Lakewood Blvd Ste E, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-3585
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Wonderful experience with a wonderful Doctor. Dr Patel was incredibly kind and compassionate. He spent time listening to me and answered all my questions. I've had chronic back and neck pain for years and have seen several pain doctors in the area and Dr Patel is the best by far. I am so glad I found Dr Patel.
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1962636522
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
