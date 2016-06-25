See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Downey, CA
Dr. Ajay Patel, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ajay Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Interventional Spine Center Inc. in Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Spine Center Inc.
    11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 402, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 426-7246
  2. 2
    Ajay Patel MD A Professional Medical Corp.
    10441 Lakewood Blvd Ste E, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 869-3585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Chronic Neck Pain
Fibromyalgia

Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 25, 2016
    Wonderful experience with a wonderful Doctor. Dr Patel was incredibly kind and compassionate. He spent time listening to me and answered all my questions. I've had chronic back and neck pain for years and have seen several pain doctors in the area and Dr Patel is the best by far. I am so glad I found Dr Patel.
    Sandy in Downey, Ca — Jun 25, 2016
    About Dr. Ajay Patel, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962636522
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajay Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Interventional Spine Center Inc. in Downey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

