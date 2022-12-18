Overview

Dr. Ajay Panchal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Panchal works at Infinity Medical in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.