Dr. Ajay Panchal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Panchal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Panchal works at
Locations
-
1
Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital Department of Radiology1540 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
-
2
Narhari M Panchal, MD350 Alberta Dr Ste 205, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 592-3635
-
3
UBMD Physicians Group6044 Main St Ste 110, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 833-7112
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had bowel obstruction surgery on my birthday. Dr. Panchal was professional, informative and so very nice. I just had another surgery a few days prior to this issue and I wasn't doing well. After a long days wait, Dr. Panchal got my surgery moved up. He was very kind and put me at ease as much as possible. He was always very responsive from the beginning of my ordeal and answered all my questions during my follow-up appointments. I most highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ajay Panchal, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053573444
Education & Certifications
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panchal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panchal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panchal works at
Dr. Panchal has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchal.
