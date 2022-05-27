Overview

Dr. Ajay Pachika, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson, UT Health Jacksonville, UT Health Pittsburg and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Pachika works at CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.