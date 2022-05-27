Dr. Ajay Pachika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pachika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Pachika, MD
Dr. Ajay Pachika, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson, UT Health Jacksonville, UT Health Pittsburg and UT Health Tyler.
CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants2608 Mcdonald Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5514Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- UT Health Henderson
- UT Health Jacksonville
- UT Health Pittsburg
- UT Health Tyler
Dr. Ajay Pachika found the problem in my. Heart and corrected it. My life is so much better now.
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Kakatiya Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
