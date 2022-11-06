See All Urologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Ajay Nehra, MD

Urology
2.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ajay Nehra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Nehra works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease, Polyuria and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (857) 238-3838
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Department of Urology - Boston Clinic
    165 Cambridge St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (857) 238-3838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 06, 2022
    I've seen Dr Nehra 6 times in the last 4 years, once in the emergency room. I've been testing with a very high PSA result, and the doctor has been wonderful. Having has two negative biopsies in 4 years (not from Dr Nehra's recommendation), we've been keeping a very close eye on my prostate, including two 3 T MRI's this year alone, also both negative. Dr Nehra (Ajay) has a wonderfully empathic "bedside" manner, shows patience for his patients. The negative reviews here are truly mystifying, to me?
    — Nov 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ajay Nehra, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841278165
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
