Dr. Ajay Nehra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajay Nehra, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (857) 238-3838Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Department of Urology - Boston Clinic165 Cambridge St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (857) 238-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr Nehra 6 times in the last 4 years, once in the emergency room. I've been testing with a very high PSA result, and the doctor has been wonderful. Having has two negative biopsies in 4 years (not from Dr Nehra's recommendation), we've been keeping a very close eye on my prostate, including two 3 T MRI's this year alone, also both negative. Dr Nehra (Ajay) has a wonderfully empathic "bedside" manner, shows patience for his patients. The negative reviews here are truly mystifying, to me?
About Dr. Ajay Nehra, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841278165
Education & Certifications
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Urology
