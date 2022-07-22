See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Ajay Narwani, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ajay Narwani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Narwani works at Ajay Narwani MD in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Specialty Pain Management
    3008 N Dobson Rd Ste 2, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 496-2699
    Specialty Pain Management
    1466 W Elliot Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 496-2699

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr Narwani is good at his profession and treats you with compassion while keeping it real and will explain in laimans terms about any questions you or concerns on proceedure pending to mke you feel more secure in taking part of wht will make you feel better about the pain your suffering and its recovery.
    Sherrece B — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Ajay Narwani, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1750439824
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    • Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center
    • University Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center
    • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajay Narwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narwani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narwani has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Narwani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

