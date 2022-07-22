Overview

Dr. Ajay Narwani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Narwani works at Ajay Narwani MD in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.