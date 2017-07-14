Dr. Ajay Nangia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nangia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Nangia, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Nangia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They graduated from United Medical and Dental Schools Of Guys and St Thomas Hospitals and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Nangia works at
Locations
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
The University of Kansas Physicians Urology3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (620) 224-7757Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
6
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 210777 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nangia?
Dr. Nangia performed a vasectomy reversal on my husband. I had a positive pregnancy test within 6 weeks. He was very kind and helpful. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ajay Nangia, MD
- Urology
- English, Hindi
- 1164528667
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- United Medical and Dental Schools Of Guys and St Thomas Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nangia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nangia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nangia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nangia works at
Dr. Nangia has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nangia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nangia speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nangia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nangia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nangia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nangia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.