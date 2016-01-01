Dr. Ajay Mitter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Mitter, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajay Mitter, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in College Station, TX. They completed their fellowship with Hematology/oncology|M'aimonides Med Ctr
Locations
Ajay Mitter, MD1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 2660, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (832) 299-3858
Gulf Coast Oncology Associates12811 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 347-3881
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ajay Mitter, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1174587307
Education & Certifications
- Hematology/oncology|M'aimonides Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine|Maimonides Medical Center
- Irwin Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitter.
